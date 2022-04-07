Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $70.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.53% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

NYSE:C opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15. Citigroup has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

