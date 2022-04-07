Citigroup Upgrades Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) to “Buy”

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

AVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.87 million, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 431.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 89.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

