Citizens (CIA) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Citizens to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 14.68% 18.04% 2.71% Citizens Competitors 10.00% 7.98% 0.88%

22.6% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $250.55 million $36.79 million 5.74 Citizens Competitors $20.22 billion $1.69 billion 10.43

Citizens’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Citizens is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Citizens and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens Competitors 612 2126 2303 84 2.36

Citizens currently has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 97.65%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 22.59%. Given Citizens’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Citizens is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Citizens has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens’ rivals have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens rivals beat Citizens on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Citizens (Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc. (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents. The Home Service Insurance segment focuses on the life insurance needs of the middle and lower income markets. The company was founded by Harold Eugene Riley in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

