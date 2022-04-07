Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 958,475 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 958,475 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $21,805,306.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Friday, February 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,363 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $165,004.83.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,629 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $169,821.54.

On Monday, February 7th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,642 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $171,333.64.

On Friday, February 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,622 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $169,665.72.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,636 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $171,504.56.

On Monday, January 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 7,006 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $149,087.68.

On Friday, January 28th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,742 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $137,199.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,401 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $131,348.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $118,368.90.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,750 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $116,437.50.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Civeo Co. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83.

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 115,909 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Civeo by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Civeo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Civeo (Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.