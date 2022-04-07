Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,090.71 ($53.65).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,470 ($58.62) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clarkson from GBX 4,132 ($54.19) to GBX 3,665 ($48.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

LON CKN traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,475 ($45.57). 27,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 21.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,418.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,668.91. Clarkson has a 52 week low of GBX 2,789.50 ($36.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,225 ($55.41).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 57 ($0.75) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

