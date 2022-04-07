Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,090.71 ($53.65).

CKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 4,132 ($54.19) to GBX 3,665 ($48.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,470 ($58.62) target price on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Clarkson stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,475 ($45.57). The stock had a trading volume of 27,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,789.50 ($36.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,225 ($55.41). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,418.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,668.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 21.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 57 ($0.75) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.50%.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

