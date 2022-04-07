Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE CLH opened at $109.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.36. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

