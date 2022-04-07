Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.22.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.
NYSE CLH opened at $109.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.36. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.65.
In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
