Clifford Walker Sells 1,501 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $136,966.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Clifford Walker sold 819 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $68,583.06.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

