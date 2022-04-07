Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $5,743,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $6,635,481.28.
- On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12.
- On Friday, March 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $5,253,591.36.
- On Friday, February 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $5,162,541.75.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $5,783,827.85.
Shares of NET opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average is $134.94. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.
Several research firms recently commented on NET. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.61.
About Cloudflare (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
