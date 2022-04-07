Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.05. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 43,569 shares.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

