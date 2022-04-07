CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $262.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.08.

NASDAQ CME opened at $243.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.07 and a 200 day moving average of $225.74. The company has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 40,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

