Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Gap Up to $20.10

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.10, but opened at $20.68. Codexis shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 11,329 shares.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Codexis by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

About Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

