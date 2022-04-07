Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.72

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $8.88. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 621,366 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $403.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.94.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter worth $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter worth $109,000.
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:COGT)
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cogent Biosciences (COGT)
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.