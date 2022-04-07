Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $394.00 at JMP Securities

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $405.00 to $394.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 136.15% from the company’s previous close.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.18.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $166.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $150.12 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

