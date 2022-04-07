Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 6.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) fell 6.6% on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $190.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as low as $178.29 and last traded at $178.95. 124,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,047,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.65.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.68.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

