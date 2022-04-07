Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$145.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$169.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Colliers International Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$176.40.

CIGI stock opened at C$157.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$173.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$175.18. Colliers International Group has a one year low of C$126.02 and a one year high of C$200.51. The stock has a market cap of C$6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

