ColossusXT (COLX) Price Tops $0.0001

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $2.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 62.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004016 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000613 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001693 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,629,843,555 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

