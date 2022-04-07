Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,830,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,599,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

