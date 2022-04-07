Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 24,856 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,092 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,856 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 44.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 53.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.1% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NYSE:EOG opened at $118.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $124.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.