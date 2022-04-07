Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $226.07 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.