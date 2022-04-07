Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.14 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of PEAK opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

