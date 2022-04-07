Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,693,000 after buying an additional 537,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after buying an additional 2,547,192 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,735,000 after buying an additional 1,321,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,721,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,613,000 after buying an additional 787,701 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,013,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,487,000 after buying an additional 76,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.34%.

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.