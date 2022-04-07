Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,693,000 after buying an additional 537,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after buying an additional 2,547,192 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,735,000 after buying an additional 1,321,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,721,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,613,000 after buying an additional 787,701 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,013,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,487,000 after buying an additional 76,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TD opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.34%.
TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.32.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.