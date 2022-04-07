Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 17,334 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $39.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

