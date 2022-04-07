Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, FBN Securities lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total value of $1,129,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,713 shares of company stock worth $22,449,452. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $116.09 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.91.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

