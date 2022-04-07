Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,016 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Lincoln National worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after buying an additional 46,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,968,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,685,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after buying an additional 97,264 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 56.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,927,000 after buying an additional 532,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,423,000 after acquiring an additional 28,652 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Shares of LNC opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $69.25. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.