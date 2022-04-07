Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,988 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.07% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $93.61 on Thursday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $93.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

