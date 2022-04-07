CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.45.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

COMM traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $6.59. 53,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,406. CommScope has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

