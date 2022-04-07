Community Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 419,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 8.6% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $74,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $171.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

