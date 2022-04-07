Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) PT Raised to CHF 167 at UBS Group

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of CFRUY opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

