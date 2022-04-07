Comparing Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) & Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -173.63% -16.95% Unisys -21.83% -54.39% 4.91%

91.1% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Unisys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Embark Technology and Unisys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A -$124.21 million N/A N/A Unisys $2.05 billion 0.64 -$448.50 million ($6.78) -2.88

Embark Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unisys.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Embark Technology and Unisys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Unisys 0 0 1 0 3.00

Embark Technology presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.56%. Unisys has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.12%. Given Unisys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Unisys is more favorable than Embark Technology.

Summary

Unisys beats Embark Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embark Technology (Get Rating)

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About Unisys (Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences. The C&I segment offers solutions that drive modern IT service platforms, cloud applications development, intelligent services, and cybersecurity services. The ECS segment provides solutions that harness secure, continuous high-intensity computing, and enable digital services through software-defined operating environments. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; PowerSuite, a packaged software tool used by enterprise IT to monitor, analyze, troubleshoot and secure collaboration, and communications multi-platform environments; Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. In addition, the company provides industry solutions, which help law enforcement agencies solve crime; social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. It serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

