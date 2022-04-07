Comparing HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get HealthStream alerts:

This table compares HealthStream and EverQuote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $256.71 million 2.37 $5.84 million $0.19 104.85 EverQuote $418.52 million 1.12 -$19.43 million ($0.67) -23.58

HealthStream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HealthStream and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 1 1 0 2.50 EverQuote 1 0 4 0 2.60

HealthStream currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.58%. EverQuote has a consensus target price of $23.20, suggesting a potential upside of 46.84%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than HealthStream.

Volatility and Risk

HealthStream has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 2.28% 2.28% 1.57% EverQuote -4.64% -23.64% -13.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of HealthStream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HealthStream beats EverQuote on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthStream (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services. It also provides applications for learning, performance appraisal, competency management, disclosure management, clinical assessment and development, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, the company offers VerityStream that delivers enterprise-class solutions to transform the healthcare provider experience for ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups, and other healthcare organizations; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing, enrollment, and privileging processes for hospitals; and EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups. Further, it provides CredentialMyDoc, a credentialing and enrollment SaaS solution for medical groups and surgery centers; CredentialStream, a SaaS-based provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution; and NurseGrid Mobile for nurse managers. The company offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through direct sales teams. HealthStream, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About EverQuote (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.