Comparing Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Phreesia alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Phreesia and QuoteMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 3 10 0 2.77 QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phreesia presently has a consensus target price of $50.93, indicating a potential upside of 77.33%. Given Phreesia’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phreesia and QuoteMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $213.23 million 6.90 -$118.16 million ($2.33) -12.33 QuoteMedia $15.17 million 1.13 $210,000.00 N/A N/A

QuoteMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phreesia.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -55.41% -25.34% -22.13% QuoteMedia 1.40% -15.92% 3.87%

Volatility and Risk

Phreesia has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QuoteMedia beats Phreesia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks that are on-site kiosks. Its Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and patient activation solution that enables providers to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, messaging, and health campaigns. In addition, the company's Phreesia Platform offers clinical support solution, which collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients, as well as COVID-19 product offerings for managing COVID-19 vaccine delivery and identify vaccine-hesitant patients, screening for self-reported COVID-19 risk factors, enabling contactless check-in during in-person visits, and collecting intake information during telehealth visits. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

QuoteMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotemedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Manager; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.