Comparing Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) and Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) and Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Rezolute alerts:

34.8% of Rezolute shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Turning Point Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Rezolute shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Turning Point Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rezolute and Turning Point Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rezolute 0 0 4 0 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Rezolute presently has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 501.35%. Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $104.67, indicating a potential upside of 292.30%. Given Rezolute’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rezolute is more favorable than Turning Point Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rezolute and Turning Point Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rezolute N/A N/A -$20.90 million ($2.94) -1.26 Turning Point Therapeutics $30.83 million 42.94 -$236.55 million ($4.79) -5.57

Rezolute has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Turning Point Therapeutics. Turning Point Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rezolute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Rezolute has a beta of 3.62, suggesting that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turning Point Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rezolute and Turning Point Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rezolute N/A -88.06% -61.94% Turning Point Therapeutics N/A -22.85% -22.04%

Summary

Rezolute beats Turning Point Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rezolute Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio includes RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema. The company was founded by Nevan Charles Elam, Ho Young Huh, and Sankaram Mantripragada on July 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients. The company's lead drug candidate repotrectinib is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial called TRIDENT-1 for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and patients with ROS1+ and NTRK+ advanced solid tumors. It also develops TPX-0022, a MET/SRC/CSF1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 SHIELD-1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; TPX-0046, a RET inhibitor that is in 1/2 SWORD-1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RET genetic alterations; and TPX-0131, an ALK inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 FORGE-1 study for patient with advanced or metastatic TKI-pretreated ALK-positive NSCLC. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.