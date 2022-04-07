Comparing Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) & NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare $556.82 million 2.56 $9.52 million $0.01 2,137.14 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

NextGen Healthcare has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of -5.52, indicating that its stock price is 652% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NextGen Healthcare and Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Healthcare 1 2 3 0 2.33 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.70%.

Profitability

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare 0.12% 10.60% 7.25% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats Technology Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions. It also provides population health solutions, consisting of NextGen Population Health Core, NextGen Population Health Value Management, and NextGen Population Health Patient Care Management; connected health solutions, comprising of NextGen Connect Integration Engine, NextGen Share, and NextGen Health Data Hub; and managed services, such as NextGen Managed Cloud Services and NextGen Revenue Cycle Management Services. . In addition, the company offers provides training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, and installation services; and client and support services. Further, it provides consulting services, which include physician, professional, and technical consulting; assisting clients to optimize their staffing and software solutions; enhancing financial and clinical outcomes; achieving regulatory requirements; and meeting the requirements of healthcare reform. It serves managed service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, veterans service organizations, dental service organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a direct sales force and reseller channel. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Technology Solutions Co. provides business solutions to the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

