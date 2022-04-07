Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conn’s in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.64 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conn’s’ FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conn’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.45. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter worth $82,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

