ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,907 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $22,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $97.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $126.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

