ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Raised by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 179,932 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $33,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 650,414 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,947,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,853,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 55,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 24,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.82. 107,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,511,411. The company has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $107.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.66.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

