Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Purchases $12,213.72 in Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 129 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.68 per share, with a total value of $12,213.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ED stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $98.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

