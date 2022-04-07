Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Increases Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $11.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $231.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.44. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 303,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

