Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27, RTT News reports. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.200-$11.500 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $231.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.44. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,013.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.32.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

