Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. 378,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,707. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

