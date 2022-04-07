Contrasting CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vimeo and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million 4.83 -$52.77 million ($0.33) -34.67 CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vimeo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vimeo and CF Acquisition Corp. VI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 4 0 2.50 CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vimeo presently has a consensus price target of $22.43, indicating a potential upside of 96.05%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -13.47% -12.64% -7.78% CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -5.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Vimeo (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Get Rating)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

