Contrasting Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) & Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) and Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hochschild Mining and Deutsche Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hochschild Mining N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Post 6.18% 29.20% 8.52%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hochschild Mining and Deutsche Post, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hochschild Mining 1 3 4 0 2.38 Deutsche Post 0 2 10 0 2.83

Deutsche Post has a consensus target price of $62.40, suggesting a potential upside of 44.58%. Given Deutsche Post’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Deutsche Post is more favorable than Hochschild Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Deutsche Post shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hochschild Mining has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hochschild Mining and Deutsche Post’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hochschild Mining $811.39 million 1.12 $76.93 million N/A N/A Deutsche Post $96.72 billion 0.55 $5.98 billion $4.74 9.11

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than Hochschild Mining.

Dividends

Hochschild Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Deutsche Post pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Deutsche Post pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats Hochschild Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru. It is also involved in the power generation and sales business. Hochschild Mining plc was founded in 1911 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize. It also provides additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. The Express segment transport and offers time-definite international (TDI) shipments comprising urgent documents and goods. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment transports goods by air, ocean, and overland; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment provides contract logistics solutions, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-TDI services. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

