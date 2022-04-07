Contrasting Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Meta Materials and VIA optronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $4.08 million 110.99 -$91.00 million N/A N/A VIA optronics $174.30 million 0.91 -$4.13 million ($0.55) -12.68

VIA optronics has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Materials and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials -1,381.46% -17.24% -13.71% VIA optronics -5.73% -13.66% -6.74%

Risk & Volatility

Meta Materials has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Meta Materials and VIA optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

VIA optronics has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.72%. Given VIA optronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Summary

VIA optronics beats Meta Materials on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Materials (Get Rating)

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About VIA optronics (Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

