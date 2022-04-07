Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CNVY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Shares of CNVY stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. Convey Holding Parent has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Convey Holding Parent ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Convey Holding Parent by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

