Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.50

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 33725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 853,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,522 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,190,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after acquiring an additional 260,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 254,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

