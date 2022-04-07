Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.50

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 33725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.
In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 853,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,522 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,190,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after acquiring an additional 260,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 254,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
