Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.90.

TSE OR opened at C$16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$13.60 and a one year high of C$18.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

