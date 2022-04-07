Cormark Cuts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$20.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.50.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of TXG opened at C$14.69 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$18.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.20.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.