Cormark Cuts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$20.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.50.
Shares of TXG opened at C$14.69 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$18.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.20.
About Torex Gold Resources (Get Rating)
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.