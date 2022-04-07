Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRFGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 46,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

