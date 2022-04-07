Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.20

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 1899665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRF. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

